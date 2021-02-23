NESN Logo Sign In

We’ve reached the “daily laundry list of injury updates” point of the season for the Boston Bruins.

That’s not exclusive to the Bruins, to be clear, but over a month into the season is when the injuries really start to pile up. The Bruins were without David Krejci, Ondrej Kase, Kevan Miller, Jakub Zboril and Matt Grzelcyk in their win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Krejci has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury in last Thursday’s loss to the New Jersey Devils. Zboril is dealing with an upper-body ailment suffered Feb. 13. Grzelcyk has an LBI that has kept him out since Feb. 10.

Kase hasn’t played since suffering an upper-body injury in the second game of the season. Miller was left off the trip to give him some downtime after playing every game to start the campaign.

Following Tuesday’s optional practice at Warrior Ice Arena in Boston, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy shared a few updates.

On Zboril: “(He) skated … I believe if he feels good in the morning, he’ll join our practice (Wednesday) with no restrictions.”

On Grzelcyk: Skated earlier in the day with skills coach Kim Brandvold.

On Miller: “Kevan Miller was out there, so that was a good sign.”

On Krejci: “Did not skate, so he’s a little farther (out).”

Cassidy concluded the update by saying, “Looking forward, let’s see who gets through practice tomorrow, but obviously, Zboril and Miller are trending better than the others.”

The Bruins next play Thursday against the Islanders in New York. It sounds like Zboril and Miller are more likely to play than the others.

