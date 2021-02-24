Bruins Injuries: Updates On Jakub Zboril, Kevan Miller, Matt Grzelcyk

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have far from a clean bill of health, but in many respects, they are heading in the right direction.

The B’s have been dealing with injuries on defense to Matt Grzelcyk, Jakub Zboril and Jeremy Lauzon, while forward Ondrej Kase also remains out.

Lauzon will be out for at least four weeks. And Kevan Miller has been added to the list of injured Bruins.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated Wednesday that Zboril, who was a full participant in practice, likely will be able to play Thursday against the New York Islanders.

Grzelcyk probably won’t play against the Isles. However, he is making the trip to New York with the team. The Bruins have three games in New York between Thursday and Sunday, so Grzelcyk figures to slot back in at some point during that time frame.

Miller was held out of the Lake Tahoe trip for what was described as maintenance/load management. But when he returned to practice Tuesday, his knee didn’t respond well Wednesday, Cassidy said. He won’t travel with the team to New York, although he could join the Bruins later on in the trip.

During Wednesday’s skate, Boston used Urho Vaakanainen, Zboril and John Moore on the left side of the defense.

It’s a new look, sure, but if nothing else, it gives the Bruins the opportunity to test their depth.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images