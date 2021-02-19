NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins fought back late, but couldn’t finish the job Thursday.

Boston lost its second straight game in regulation for the first time in 2021 as it fell to the New Jersey Devils, 3-2 at TD Garden.

New Jersey netted the first two goals of the contest, but Jake DeBrusk would break through with is first goal of 2021 in the second period. Just when it seemed like the momentum had swung in Boston’s favor, the Devils struck back with one of their own to extend their lead entering the final period.

David Pastrnak cut the deficit to one with just over a minute remaining but it would not be enough.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy discussed the losing streak and broke down the squad’s upcoming matchup at Lake Tahoe.

