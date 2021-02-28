Bruins Note: Boston Rediscovers ‘Identity’ After Ugly Losses

“There was urgency to get back to our identity, he said.

Added McAvoy: “Kinda felt like a must-win in our room.”

To be clear: It wasn’t all about throwing weight around and finishing the game with a fight — although that was pretty cool. The Bruins limited their penalties, were responsible with their own end and got the kind of secondary scoring that too often this season has been missing.

“I think it was all getting back to our game,” Cassidy said. “I didn’t think we were that far off from our game (in last two contests).

” … Tonight I thought, from the first shift on to essentially the last shift, we’re gonna play the same way no matter who rolls over the boards. And that’s what I loved from the game today.”

Obviously, Sunday’s win will mean nothing if the Bruins can’t build upon it and put forth a similar effort Wednesday when they host the Washington Capitals. But this hardly is rocket science for a close group that has enjoyed so much success over the last few years.

“When we play the way we did today … stick together … that’s huge for us,” Charlie Coyle, who scored two goals against the Rangers, said after the game. ” … We’ll get that result more times than not if we play that way.

“That’s Bruins hockey for us. When we play that way, we have more fun … We’re a hard team to play against.”

Here are more notes from Sunday’s Bruins-Rangers game:

— Trent Frederic had another impressive game, scoring a goal and displaying the kind of fearless intensity he’s becoming known for.

“He’s starting to annoy people,” Cassidy said. “He’s a big body that can back it up. You’re seeing the edge to his game. If that’s what makes him a better player, we’re all for it.”

Apparently, Frederic wishes it was he who dropped the gloves after the final horn.

Frederic says he was a little jealous of Ritchie getting to fight at the end of the game. "Hopefully I get another shot at 48." — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) February 28, 2021

In case you missed it, Coyle’s first goal was one of the Bruins’ sweeter tallies this season.

Charlie Coyle, how do you do!? 🚨#NHLBruins strike first in this one. pic.twitter.com/M2EBsDnw59 — NHLonNBCSports (@NHLonNBCSports) February 28, 2021

— As we said earlier, McAvoy had a great game:

The Bruins held a 31-9 edge in shot attempts during Charlie McAvoy's 18:43 of 5v5 ice time.



lol — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 28, 2021

— Oh, and he’s having a Norris Trophy-caliber season:

Among the 85 NHL defenseman with 300+ minutes McAvoy ranks 1st in on-ice Corsi For (58% of the attempts) and1st in Shots For (61%).



With McAvoy on the ice for 5v5 the Bruins have 203 shots on goal and the opponents have 127 (an incredibly stifling 22 SOG/60). — Bruins Stats (@bruins_stats) February 28, 2021

