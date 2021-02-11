NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have overcome deficits and found ways to win throughout the season.

And that theme continued Wednesday night.

Boston defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime at Madison Square Garden to extend its win streak to four games. What’s more, it’s the fourth straight game the B’s have had to overcome being down.

The @NHLBruins have recorded four straight comeback wins, one shy of the longest such run in franchise history (5 GP from Jan. 17-25, 2018). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/rlKmfLm2ht — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 11, 2021

Even when the B’s aren’t playing their best, they’re still getting gritty goals, big saves and, most importantly, the W.

After the game, Brad Marchand gave an honest assessment of his team’s play despite the win.

“We didn’t play very well tonight.”

Head coach Bruce Cassidy was critical of his defense, despite making some critical penalty kills.

“Toughest night our D corps had,” he said. “They looked their age tonight. I didn’t think it was their cleanest game.”

But he still gave credit where credit is due.

“Credit to them,” Cassidy said. “… At end of day, we bounced back. We’ve done it all year. They’re a proud group.”

Here are some other notes from Wednesday’s Bruins-Rangers game:

— Marchand scored the game-winning goal on a breakaway to give Boston its fourth straight victory.

BRAD MARCHAND ENDS IT IN OVERTIME. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/ovuZU5qHhE — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) February 11, 2021

“Smart players make smart plays,” Tuukka Rask said of the goal.

— Charlie McAvoy extends point streak to eight games with assist on game-winner.

— Goaltending was incredibly strong on both ends, with Tuukka Rask making 33 saves and Alexandar Georgiev with 29.

“Tuukka was excellent,” Cassidy said. “I thought their goalie was excellent, as well.”

— Rask did have a bit of a mishap in the third period, though, when he skated to the Bruins’ bench with the game tied 2-2 in the third period.

“You’d think he has access to the scoreboard,” Cassidy joked after the game.”

So Rask, what happened?

“I honestly thought we were down 2-1,” he said. “… We’re in the entertainment industry, I hope people got a good laugh out of it. I sure did.”

— Anders Bjork scored hist first goal of the season, while Chris Wagner added a shorthanded tally of his own. Jake DeBrusk looked as if he found twine, as well, but it was ruled no goal.

After review…. NO GOAL.



WOW that is close. 😮 pic.twitter.com/yLmloYDBDr — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) February 11, 2021

Both Bjork and DeBrusk had strong nights, but Bjork knows there’s more to be left out on the ice.

“I think both of us have more to give,” he said.”

As for Cassidy, he was impressed with DeBrusk’s seven shots on goal.

“I’d like to see that every night,” he said.

— The Bruins improved to 9-1-2 on the season, and go for their 10th win Friday against the Rangers.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images