“We didn’t execute too well,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game. “We didn’t stick with it. Gave their players time and space and they buried us. It’s a good defensive team. They don’t give you much …We made some poor decisions.”

Trent Frederic made a rookie mistake by spending too much time in the zone before being pickpocketed by Anthony Beauvillier, who gave the Isles a 3-2 lead. But it wasn’t just one play that led to the meltdown.

“There wasn’t any (urgency),” Cassidy said. “That’s a problem that you normally don’t see with our club.”

Here are some other notes from Thursday’s Bruins-Islanders game:

— David Pastrnak quietly played in his 400th NHL game, all of which have been with the Bruins.

— With some struggles throughout the game, it was fair to wonder if any lineup changes will occur come Friday night.

Save for Tuukka Rask being the between the pipes, Cassidy wasn’t sure if or how he’d tinker with the lines.

He did, however, mention that Matt Grzelcyk probably won’t be ready to go.

— Boston has struggled against Barry Trotz and the Islanders this season. It also had trouble beating the Washington Capitals when Trotz was the head coach there.

“They beat us at our own a game little bit in terms of not beating yourself,” Cassidy said. “I thought tonight was a real good example. We beat ourselves in the third period, clearly.”

The Islanders have accounted for three of the Bruins’ four regulation losses.

— Craig Smith is ready to put the loss behind him and shift the focus to the New York Rangers on Friday night.

“This game is about breakdowns and turnovers and being able to capitalize on them and limit (turnovers),” he said. “… (Friday) we have another one to get ready for and we can’t lose two in a row.”

Smith, along with Ritchie, accounted for Boston’s goals.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images