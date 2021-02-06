Bruins Offense Finds Life Late As They Come Back To Take Down Flyers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins had another exciting night Friday.

It took awhile for the B’s to light the lamp for the first time, but the second one came much sooner.

Marchand opened the scoring for Boston with his seventh goal of the season 12:01 into the third period against the Philadelphia Flyers to knot the score at one. Sean Kuraly broke the tie just 27 seconds later to give Boston all the cushion they would need for their third straight win.

Patrice Bergeron was a player highlighted prior to the game as one to look out for as he entered the clash on a red-hot streak, but was unable to etch his name on the scoresheet in the Boston win.

For more on the win and the Captain’s recent play, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images