Patrice Bergeron will play in his fourth outdoor game Sunday, meaning the Boston Bruins captain is a pretty reliable voice when it comes to the difference of ice conditions.

The league was forced to delay Saturday’s Golden Knights-Avalanche game in Lake Tahoe to 12 a.m. ET after a lack of cloud coverage impacted the playing surface. That same expected lack of cloud coverage prompted the NHL to postponed Sunday’s Bruins-Flyers contest from 2 p.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET, as well.

Bergeron, though, couldn’t recall any major issues when it came to his three previous outdoor experiences at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium and Notre Dame. He’s hoping the sunny skies and picturesque landscape in Lake Tahoe will prove no different.

“Yeah, I mean, honestly, the ice has been good looking back to Fenway, all the way through to Foxboro and Notre Dame,” Bergeron told reporters Saturday afternoon. “I definitely remember Notre Dame being, the ice being hard and a good glide. The puck was moving well. So, yeah, the ice has been really good in my experience.”

Bergeron’s comments came just before the league officially suspended Saturday afternoon’s game. Colorado and Vegas will resume the second period at 12 a.m. ET.

“Obviously, I’ve heard a little bit this time around about the sun glare. And, you know, it’s a challenge,” Bergeron continued. “Obviously, it’s the same thing for both sides and you try to make it work and find ways to — the previous question was about simplifying your game, and I think that’s a perfect example right there. If the ice is a little chippy, well, you have to bring pucks on net and keep things a little more North-South.

“So, we’ll see. Hopefully they find a way. They always do a great job in any event, they always find a way to make the things work out. I’m sure the ice will be fine tomorrow.”

The Bruins have ruled out David Krejci and Kevan Miller for Sunday. Boston’s 2018 first-round pick Urho Vaakanainen could make his season debut while Jack Studnicka may get his first NHL opportunity at center with the third line.

