Bruins Players ‘Got A Chuckle’ Out Of Tuukka Rask Leaving Net

Tuukka Rask was being a real goofball Wednesday night in New York.

Late in the third period of the Bruins’ eventual 3-2 win over the Rangers, the netminder inexplicably sashayed toward Boston’s bench with the game tied at two apiece.

Rask laughed it off and everything turned out fine — the Bruins players on the bench had to vociferously wave at him to get back in his crease — but it nevertheless was a wild moment.

Even a day later, Bruins players were amused.

“I was in the box actually, I had no clue what was going on,” Chris Wagner said. “I looked at every ref, I checked the scoreboard twice to make sure, but that was pretty funny — especially (since) we won. I think the bench reaction was pretty cool to watch after.”

Added Jake DeBrusk: “That was unbelievable. That was awesome. I actually didn’t know what was going on either until our bench started going nuts. To be honest with you, we weren’t really in that game without Tuukka. He played amazing. He was our No. 1 star for sure. So he definitely backed it up even before that, but sometimes it’s confusing, it’s quiet out there, you don’t necessarily know what’s going on.

“Thankfully there wasn’t a crowd or else it probably would’ve hurt us and maybe something would’ve happened. But we got a chuckle out of it and honestly we got the win and he was the biggest reason why.”

Although it’s not exactly something you want happening every night, it was good for a laugh, especially since things turned out OK for Boston.

