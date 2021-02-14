Bruins’ Point Streak Snaps As Islanders Score Third Period Game-Winner

NESN Logo Sign In

It was a battle in New York on Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins struck first, but the New York Islanders got two back of their own almost immediately. Patrice Bergeron eventually would knot the score up at two but it would be the Islanders who got the last laugh.

New York struck twice in the final period, including one shorthanded finish, to take the contest 4-2.

After the game Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy dissected the loss and discussed what the squad has to do to rebound from it.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

