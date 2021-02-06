Bruins Reschedule Four Games Due To Sabres’ COVID-19 Outbreak

The Boston Bruins now know what their revamped schedule is going to look like.
After getting Saturday and Monday’s games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Buffalo Sabres, the B’s have had four contests rescheduled by the NHL.
Feb. 6 vs. Sabres is now March 27.
Feb. 8 vs. Sabres is now April 13.
March 27 vs. Islanders is now March 23.
April 13 vs. Islanders is now April 14.
The Bruins play just a small role in the scheduled changes, as the league ended up having to shift around a bunch of games — including 12 total for Buffalo — in order to accomodate the current shutdowns.
It obviously was never going to be easy playing a full NHL season in a pandemic without a bubble, so this is just the metaphorical cost of doing business.