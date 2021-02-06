Bruins Reschedule Four Games Due To Sabres’ COVID-19 Outbreak

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins now know what their revamped schedule is going to look like.

After getting Saturday and Monday’s games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Buffalo Sabres, the B’s have had four contests rescheduled by the NHL.

Here are the changes:

Feb. 6 vs. Sabres is now March 27.

Feb. 8 vs. Sabres is now April 13.

March 27 vs. Islanders is now March 23.

April 13 vs. Islanders is now April 14.

The Bruins play just a small role in the scheduled changes, as the league ended up having to shift around a bunch of games — including 12 total for Buffalo — in order to accomodate the current shutdowns.

It obviously was never going to be easy playing a full NHL season in a pandemic without a bubble, so this is just the metaphorical cost of doing business.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images