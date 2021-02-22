NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins scored four second-period goals — including three in a span of 99 seconds — during Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Lake Tahoe.

It provided the Bruins with a 6-2 advantage heading into the second intermission.

Check out the highlights here:

And we’ll run down the second-period scoring for you, too.

First, David Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead 46 seconds into the second period. It was the winger’s second of the game.

Charlie Coyle then started off the 99-second stretch with his tally at 16:14.

Trent Frederic followed it up with his first career goal at 16:47.

And then Nick Ritchie put on the finishing touches on the improbable stretch with a power-play goal at 17:53.

It was Boston’s second power-play opportunity of the period and third of the game, coming after Philadelphia’s Andy Andreoff went to the box on a rather idiotic roughing penalty.

Let’s head to the third!

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images