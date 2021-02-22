The Boston Bruins scored four second-period goals — including three in a span of 99 seconds — during Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Lake Tahoe.
It provided the Bruins with a 6-2 advantage heading into the second intermission.
Check out the highlights here:
And we’ll run down the second-period scoring for you, too.
First, David Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead 46 seconds into the second period. It was the winger’s second of the game.
Charlie Coyle then started off the 99-second stretch with his tally at 16:14.
Trent Frederic followed it up with his first career goal at 16:47.
And then Nick Ritchie put on the finishing touches on the improbable stretch with a power-play goal at 17:53.
It was Boston’s second power-play opportunity of the period and third of the game, coming after Philadelphia’s Andy Andreoff went to the box on a rather idiotic roughing penalty.
Let’s head to the third!