Bruins Take Down Capitals In Instant Classic After Falling Behind Early

What a night for the Boston Bruins.

For the second straight game the Bruins fell behind 3-0 to the Washington Capitals, but this time they were able to complete the comeback.

David Pastrnak got the Bruins’ offense going with his first two goals of the season and then Craig Smith knotted the game at 3-all with just under seven minutes remaining.

The tie score wouldn’t last long as Brandon Carlo netted his second goal of the season just over four minutes later, which proved the eventual game-winner.

Brad Marchand joined in on the action as well with an empty-netter for his sixth goal thus far.