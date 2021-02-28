Bruins Vs. Rangers Live Stream: Watch NHL Game Online, On TV

If you can’t watch Sunday’s game between the Bruins and Rangers on TV, then you need to know how to live-stream it.

Boston and New York will do battle for the second time in three days. The Rangers earned a convincing 6-2 win over the Bruins on Friday, giving Boston its fourth loss in five games.

The matinee contest is scheduled to start at noon ET with NBC handling broadcasting duties.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s game between the Bruins and Rangers:

When: Sunday, Feb. 28 at Noon ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports

