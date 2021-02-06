Bruins Wrap: Another Third-Period Comeback Leads To 2-1 Win Over Flyers

The B’s now have won three straight.

With the win, the Bruins moved to 8-1-2, while the Flyers fell to 7-3-2.

Here’s how it all went down:

PENALTY-FILLED FIRST

Both teams had a power play in the first, but were unable to convert on the man-advantage.

Connor Clifton tried to get some momentum going by dropping the gloves with Nicolas Aube-Kubel after the Bruins blueliner dropped a heavy shoulder hit on his opponent.

But it just seemed as if Boston could not stay out of the penalty box.

What's up guys, you got room for one more? pic.twitter.com/fd7ZpMYnaz — NESN (@NESN) February 6, 2021

Yes, that’s four players in at once.

But the Flyers were unable to capitalize and both teams went down the tunnel with a 0-0 score.

Philly outshot Boston 7-5 after 20 minutes.

TUUKKA COMES UP HUGE

Rask made the save of the period with about three minutes left when Joel Farabee had a chance to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead on a penalty shot.

He looked as if he had a clear five-hole shot, but Rask closed his pads and the door on a potential Flyers lead.

The game remained scoreless after 40, with the B’s holding an 8-4 shot advantage.

CLASSIC B’S COMEBACK

The drought ended 27 seconds into the third when the Flyers finally were able to beat Rask.

Erik Gustafsson blasted a shot from the point that found van Riemsdyk on the doorstep to make it a 1-0 game.

Working late on a Friday, JVR's getting it done from his office.#AnytimeAnywhere | #BOSvsPHI pic.twitter.com/whH7ZFmmTF — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 6, 2021

But the third period, as we’ve seen so many times before this season, is when the B’s really turn things up.

Marchand punched in a loose puck by Elliott to tie things up at 1-1, and the Bruins took their first lead of the game just 27 seconds later thanks to an absolute laser from Kuraly.

DON'T YA JUST LOVE THE THIRD PERIOD pic.twitter.com/R1pYuTaXd2 — NESN (@NESN) February 6, 2021

Boston killed off a late penalty to keep its lead before securing the 2-1 win.

UP NEXT

The Bruins won’t be back in action until next Wednesday due to both of their games against the Buffalo Sabres getting postponed due to COVID-19.

Boston travels to New York to take on the Rangers on Feb. 10. Puck drop from Madison Square Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.

