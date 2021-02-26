Bruins Wrap: Boston Run Out Of Building By Islanders In 7-2 Loss

Here’s how it all went down:

FAST-PACED FIRST

It didn’t take long for the B’s to get on the board as Ritchie potted goal No. 7 just 1:02 into the game on a beautiful backhanded assist from Jakub Zboril.

But the Islanders evened things up just two minutes later when Pelech potted the rebound by Halak.

Pelech on the rebound! pic.twitter.com/OmNpHyLZPL — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 26, 2021

Barzal gave the Isles the lead with 7:13 left in the opening period wristed the puck by Halak top corner for the 2-1 edge.

BAR 👏 DOWN 👏 pic.twitter.com/BDquxFGwRq — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 26, 2021

The Bruins outshot New York 13-8 at the end of one.

TIED AFTER TWO

Jake DeBrusk looked destined to tie the game with about 13 minutes left in the second period, but Varlamov denied him to keep the Isles’ lead in tact.

But it was Smith who potted the game-tying goal with a pass that was deflected off Matt Martin’s stick and into the net.

Boston continued to outshoot the Islanders 28-19 after 40 minutes.

ISLES SCORE FOUR EN ROUTE TO WIN

New York reclaimed the lead with 14:17 when Beauvillier picked Trent Frederic’s pocket to bury the puck for the 3-2 lead.

And the Islanders never looked back after that.

Eberle doubled the lead with 9:15 to go with a nice move in transition from Barzal to make it 4-2.

Patience is a virtue 😎 pic.twitter.com/dPkM2nJLOe — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 26, 2021

But New York wasn’t done yet.

Pageau, who scored in the Islanders’ last two meetings with the Bruins, went top shelf on Halak to widen to the lead to 5-2.

Things we love to see:



Breakaway goals 😍 pic.twitter.com/KV7U4wVhJt — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 26, 2021

Lee scored New York’s third goal in a 3:59 span to make it a 6-2 game.

Then it was Wahlstrom turn to add to the lead with a goal of his own.

TOY DEPARTMENT OFF THE REBOUND! pic.twitter.com/L6KOU86DkL — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 26, 2021

And that was more than enough to seal the win.

UP NEXT

The Bruins stay in New York but travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the Rangers on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images