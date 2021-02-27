Here’s how it all went down:

RANGERS STRIKE FIRST

New York drew first blood when Gauthier tossed the puck through traffic that beat Rask for the 1-0 lead.

Second goal of his career.



Second goal of his career.

Charlie McAvoy took a puck to the face that left him down on one knee for a few minutes, but did not need medical attention.

Boston was down by one after 20 minutes and was outshot 9-6 by New York.

RANGERS PULL AHEAD

The Rangers doubled their lead just 2:34 into the second when Jack Studnicka dinged the crossbar to allow Alexis Lafreniere to dish a pretty pass to Strome for the 2-0 edge.

Bergeron cut into New York’s lead when McAvoy made a great play to burst into the offensive zone to allow the captain to tap in the one-timer from David Pastrnak.

The line of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96) and Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) doing what they do best.

Things started to fall apart for the B’s when the Rangers potted two goals 12 seconds apart.

First it was Blackwell who put New York up 3-1 on the power play.

He's clutch, what can we say.

Then Kreider made it 4-1.

Piano Man at The Garden. Name something better.

The Bruins went into the tunnel down three goals despite holding a slim 16-15 shot advantage.

ALL RANGERS

Buchnevich upped the lead to four goals just 1:45 into the third.

Things continued unraveling for the Bruins as the Rangers continued to make it look easy when Brodzinski made it a 6-1 game.

That first goal as a Ranger feeling.

Marchand was able to find twine and pot his 300th career goal to make it a 6-2 game on a Pastrnak rebound.

But that’s all the B’s would get in the loss.

UP NEXT

The Bruins return to action against the Rangers on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop from Madison Square Garden is set for 12 p.m. ET.

