The Bruins are heading into the weekend on a two-game losing streak.
Boston dropped its second straight game with a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.
The B’s looked sloppy at times as the Rangers controlled much of the game after a three-goal third.
Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand had the goals for the Bruins, while Julien Gauthier, Ryan Strome, Colin Blackwell, Chris Kreider, Pavel Buchnevich and Jonny Brodzinski scored for the Rangers
With the loss, the Bruins slipped to 11-5-2, while the Rangers climbed to 7-8-3.
Here’s how it all went down:
RANGERS STRIKE FIRST
New York drew first blood when Gauthier tossed the puck through traffic that beat Rask for the 1-0 lead.
Charlie McAvoy took a puck to the face that left him down on one knee for a few minutes, but did not need medical attention.
Boston was down by one after 20 minutes and was outshot 9-6 by New York.
RANGERS PULL AHEAD
The Rangers doubled their lead just 2:34 into the second when Jack Studnicka dinged the crossbar to allow Alexis Lafreniere to dish a pretty pass to Strome for the 2-0 edge.
Bergeron cut into New York’s lead when McAvoy made a great play to burst into the offensive zone to allow the captain to tap in the one-timer from David Pastrnak.
Things started to fall apart for the B’s when the Rangers potted two goals 12 seconds apart.
First it was Blackwell who put New York up 3-1 on the power play.
Then Kreider made it 4-1.
The Bruins went into the tunnel down three goals despite holding a slim 16-15 shot advantage.
ALL RANGERS
Buchnevich upped the lead to four goals just 1:45 into the third.
Things continued unraveling for the Bruins as the Rangers continued to make it look easy when Brodzinski made it a 6-1 game.
Marchand was able to find twine and pot his 300th career goal to make it a 6-2 game on a Pastrnak rebound.
But that’s all the B’s would get in the loss.
UP NEXT
The Bruins return to action against the Rangers on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop from Madison Square Garden is set for 12 p.m. ET.