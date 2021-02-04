Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron Lead Boston To OT Win Vs. Flyers

David Pastrnak netted a hat trick and Patrice Bergeron provided the game-winner as the Boston Bruins rallied back from a two-goal deficit in the third period to earn a 4-3 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers at at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday.

Pastrnak (three goals, assist) and Bergeron (three assists, goal) each finished with four points for the Bruins, who have won all three games against the Flyers this season.

Impressively, Pastrnak’s first of three goals came in the opening 12 seconds while his final tally came at 19:52 of the third period, just eight seconds left in regulation.

His assist to Bergeron came 31 seconds into the overtime with Boston benefitting from a four-on-three power play in overtime.

Tuukka Rask came away with 22 saves on 25 shots while Philadelphia’s Carter Hart stopped 31 of the 35 shots he faced.

Boston moves to 7-1-2 on the season while Philadelphia falls to 7-2-2.

Here’s how it went down:

PASTA READY EARLY

Pastrnak lit the lamp just 12 seconds into the game, and it proved to be the lone goal of the first frame as Boston took a 1-0 advantage after the opening 20 minutes.

The Bruins benefited from seven Philadelphia turnovers in the period while giving the puck away just once themselves. Both Boston and Philadelphia each had eight shoots in the period.

The Bruins benefitted from a strong defensive play in the final minute of the period as Anton Blidh, making his Boston debut, blocked a Flyers chance in close before Rask made the rebound stop.

FLYERS DRAW LEVEL

Philadelphia’s Kevin Hayes scored the team’s first goal at 15:29 of the middle period, sending the game into the second intermission tied up at 1-all. It was his sixth of the season and third in as many games.

Boston had a chance to take a lead late in the period as the Bruins had a man-advantage at 18:25.

Philadelphia had a power play of their own at 10:10 — Blidh for holding — but the B’s moved to a noteworthy 31-for-35 on the season. Kuraly even had a breakaway chance win the man-down after stealing the puck at the blue line.

ANOTHER THIRD-PERIOD COMEBACK?!

The Flyers scored a pair of third-period goals to take a 3-1 lead midway through the final period.

Jakub Voracek scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at 1:03 of the period. It was assisted by teammates Nolan Patrick and Travis Sanheim.

Welcome to Period 3.



The @NHLFlyers have taken the lead just one minute into the frame.



📺: NBCSN

💻: https://t.co/v9bXMecRX6 pic.twitter.com/fnOGl570PH — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) February 4, 2021

Philadelphia’s Joel Farabee gave the Flyers some cushion with a 3-1 lead at 8:41 of the period. His shot came on an odd-man rush with Scott Laughton and James van Riemsdyk earning the assists.

Stop sleeping on Joel Farabee! 🚨



The @NHLFlyers are feelin' it in the third. #AnytimeAnywhere pic.twitter.com/H1O4Mf8cQA — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) February 4, 2021

Pastrnak potted his second goal of the game, his fourth of the season, on a third-period power play for the Bruins. It came after some impressive puck movement in the offensive zone, and was assisted by Bergeron and Nick Ritchie.

Philadelphia had another power-play chance at 14:17 after Jeremy Lauzon went to the box for a hold. Boston, though, came up with another key kill to keep it a one-game goal.

Boston went to the power play at 17:59, essentially having the opportunity to conclude regulation on the man-advantage, but it didn’t get that far. Instead, Pastrnak scored the game-tying goal at 19:52 to force overtime.

CAPPING THE COMEBACK

The Bruins benefitted from another power play in the final 10 seconds of the third period, heading into the overtime with a four-on-three advantage.

It didn’t take long to end it, either, as Pastrnak found Bergeron in front of the crease for the game-winner 31 ticks into the extra period.

COMEBACK. COMPLETE. 🚨



The #NHLBruins WIN it in overtime. pic.twitter.com/NURFuNdC53 — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) February 4, 2021

UP NEXT

The Bruins will return to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia to play the Flyers in the second game of their two-game set on Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images