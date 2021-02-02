Bruins Wrap: Five Unanswered Goals Propel Boston To 5-3 Win Vs. Capitals

Here’s how it all went down:

CAPS GET TWO

The Bruins had a brief scare when Marchand lost an edge and went into the end boards. He clearly was in pain as he skated back to the bench hunched over.

The good news, though, is that he didn’t miss a shift.

Kevan Miller was whistled for interference with 11:42 to go in the opening period, but killed it off against the Capitals’ dangerous power-play unit.

The Caps appeared to strike first on even strength when John Carlsson ripped the puck through traffic from the point, off the stick of Carl Hagelin and past Halak. Boston challenged the call for offsides, and it turned out to be successful to keep the score 0-0.

The coach’s challenge didn’t faze the Capitals, though.

It was Chara who got Washington on the board without a challenge against his old team with a classic Chara slap shot from the blue line.

And 11 seconds later, Sprong made it 2-0.

when it rains it ✨pours✨ pic.twitter.com/zvuEDNjDyP — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 2, 2021

The Bruins were outshot by the Capitals, 15-8, after 20 minutes.

B’S ON THE BOARD

The Bruins had a crucial chance to get one back when they had 58 seconds of 5-on-3 play in the first five minutes of the middle period, but they just couldn’t seem to get anything going.

Another power play for the Caps helped extend their lead when Carlson walked right into the slot and made it 3-0.

prettyyyyy prettty prettyy goood pic.twitter.com/EpM6moURm3 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 2, 2021

Boston finally got one back on a well-executed play off a faceoff win. Pastrnak was the beneficiary, as the winger ripped a one-timer past Vanecek to cut the Bruins’ deficit to 3-1.

LIKE CLOCKWORK BABYYYYYYYY



David Pastrnak has scored his first (of many) goal of the 2021 season pic.twitter.com/LOhfrw9JlT — NESN (@NESN) February 2, 2021

That’d be all the B’s could muster in the second period, though, as the Capitals held a 20-17 advantage in shots.

DÉJÀ VU

Pastrnak found twine once again to bring his team within one after a pass from Jakub Zboril.

It is so good to have you back, Pasta 🍝 pic.twitter.com/9oZ1rqhmrX — NESN (@NESN) February 2, 2021

Trent Frederic finally was able to drop the gloves, and went toe-to-toe with Tom Wilson before officials broke it up after Fredric went down to the ice.

Smith, who’s been shooting the puck every chance he gets, finally lit the lamp to tie things at 3-3.

Then Carlo accounted for the fourth unanswered goal, and third of the period, to give the Bruins their first lead of the night.

AND JUST LIKE THAT BRANDON CARLO GIVES THE BRUINS THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/knxOUprAkv — NESN (@NESN) February 2, 2021

Marchand added an empty-netter for good measure.

The loss was Washington’s first in regulation.

UP NEXT

The Bruins continue their road trip when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers. Puck drop from Wells Fargo Center is set for 8 p.m. ET.

