Here’s how it went down:

EARLY FIREWORKS

Maybe it was the Lake Tahoe atmosphere that did it, but whatever got into the minds of those on the ice prompted a flurry of scoring chances Sunday. That was on display as Boston and Philadelphia went into the first intermission tied up at 2-2.

Pastrnak got the scoring started, lighting the lamp just 34 seconds into the game.

Philadelphia, however, then spoiled a Boston power-play and scored two unanswered goals to take a 2-1 lead.

Flyers’ Joel Farabee tied the game 1-1 at 6:41 before teammate Sean Couturier returned from the penalty box to give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead at 14:48.

Charlie McAvoy, though, regained the momentum for the Bruins. The blueliner sent Boston to its dressing room tied up after an impressive one-timer at 15:27. It was assisted by Brad Marchand and Connor Clifton.

The Flyers held a 13-8 edge in first-period shots while Boston’s power play midway through the period (after Marchand was tripped) was the only one in the frame.

The Bruins blocked seven shots in front of Rask, who had 11 saves in the period.

BRUINS PULL AWAY

Boston scored four second-period goals including three within a span of 99 seconds.

David Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead merely 46 seconds into the period with the first goal of the second frame. It was the winger’s second of the game.

Charlie Coyle then started off the 99-second stretch with his tally at 16:14. It gave the B’s a 4-2 lead.

Trent Frederic followed it up and made it 5-2 with his first career goal at 16:47.

And then Nick Ritchie put on the finishing touches on the run with a power-play goal at 17:53. It gave the Bruins a 6-2 lead heading into the second intermission.

The Bruins benefited from two power-play opportunities in the period, too. Ritchie’s power-play goal was the Bruins eighth in the last four games. It came after Philadelphia’s Andy Andreoff went to the box on a rather idiotic roughing penalty immediately after Frederic’s goal.

The Bruins put the pressure on offensively while outshooting the Flyers 15-3 in the period.