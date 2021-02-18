NESN Logo Sign In

The latest Instagram video put out by Tom Brady fired up many of the quarterback’s Buccaneers teammates.

One Tampa Bay player apparently wasn’t as thrilled with the clip as the rest of the bunch, however.

The video, which takes aim at Brady’s haters and doubters, features several highlights from the Bucs’ Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs. One of the highlights effectively was Tampa Bay’s only glaring blemish on the contest, which saw Ryan Jensen snap the football well over Brady’s head on a third-and-10 in the third quarter, resulting in a 15-yard loss for the Buccaneers.

Jensen, understandably, ribbed Brady for including the miscue in the Instagram video.

“Had to put the bad snap didn’t you 😂😂,” Jensen wrote in the comment section.

Perhaps Brady featuring the gaffe was a form of payback at Jensen. The Bucs center set social media ablaze on Super Sunday well before the opening kickoff, as he arrived at Raymond James Stadium wearing a T-shirt with Brady’s infamous 2000 NFL Scouting combine photo on it. Multiple Bucs players proceeded to wear the shirt at the team’s celebratory boat parade.

We can’t imagine Jensen is at all dwelling on his bad snap, however. The eight-year NFL veteran soon will receive his first career Super Bowl ring.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images