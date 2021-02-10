Bucs Super Bowl Parade Live Stream: Watch Tom Brady Celebrate Latest Title

NESN Logo Sign In

A Super Bowl parade is a familiar concept to Tom Brady, but this one is going to look and feel a lot different for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

The Bucs on Wednesday will celebrate their Super Bowl LVI win with a victory “boat parade” on the Hillsborough River in Tampa. It will be Brady’s unprecedented seventh title celebration, but this one will be much different than the Duckboats and Boston cold he got used to with the New England Patriots.

Wednesday’s celebration on the Tampa Riverwalk begins at 1 p.m. ET, following the route tweeted out by the Bucs earlier in the day.

Come celebrate with the champs ⛵️ pic.twitter.com/gEeKsSlQQa — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 10, 2021

You can watch the parade in the live stream below.