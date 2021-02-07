Bucs Center Arrives To Super Bowl LV Wearing Hilarious Tom Brady Shirt

NESN Logo Sign In

Players taking part in the Super Bowl often will bust out their sharpest threads for the NFL’s biggest game.

Ryan Jensen, however, opted for a different approach.

The Buccaneers center on Sunday “paid tribute” to Tom Brady with his gameday get-up. Jensen arrived to Raymond James Stadium wearing a T-shirt that featured Brady’s infamous photo from the 2000 NFL Scouting Combine.

Ryan Jensen showed up rocking Tom Brady's Combine photo on his shirt 😂😂 @sinjen66 @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/QenQZS4xqB — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 7, 2021

Brady has put together an unprecedented football résumé over the past two decades, but he’s never been able to live down that image.

Should the Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, Jensen very well could leave Tampa Bay’s home stadium with a different T-shirt, one that reads “Super Bowl LV champions.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images