Everyone seemed to get a kick out of Tom Brady letting the Lombardi Trophy fly as the Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl LV win on the open water.

Well, not everyone.

Lorraine Grohl took great issue with Brady tossing the NFL’s most coveted hardware from boat to boat during Tampa Bay’s championship boat parade. Grohl, the daughter of the silversmith who designed the first Lombardi Trophy, even went as far as requesting an apology from the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Grohl’s gripe circulated the football world over the weekend, and it doesn’t seem as though many — if any — folks are taking it seriously. Jason Licht certainly is not, as evidenced by the Buccaneers general manager’s Twitter response to Grohl.

Grohl should take some solace in the fact that Brady geared up for the toss quite a bit before heaving the trophy. He also was concerned for the safety of the recipient, Cameron Brate, whose face could have taken on some damage had the tight end not caught the trophy flush.

We only can imagine how Grohl felt a few years ago when Rob Gronkowski put a dent in the Lombardi Trophy the New England Patriots won for their Super Bowl LIII triumph.

