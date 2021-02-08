Bucs Or Chiefs? Julian Edelman Offers Hilarious Super Bowl LV Prediction

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman wasn’t about to pick against former teammate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But he also wasn’t going to go against the defending Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Instead, Edelman offered a pretty hilarious prediction ahead of Super Bowl LV, and it’s one New England Patriots fans may agree with.

“My prediction is pain,” Edelman, doing his best Clubber Lang imitation from Rocky III, told NFL Network.

We’re still of the belief Edelman will be rooting on Brady, especially after he posted a pump-up video in honor of the 43-year-old quarterback, who spent two decades in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images