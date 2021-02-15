Buccaneers Release Statement On Death Of Vincent Jackson

NESN Logo Sign In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with the rest of the NFL are mourning the loss of Vincent Jackson.

Jackson was found dead in his hotel room Monday.

The former NFL receiver put together quite the career, which included five years with the Bucs, who released a statement Monday night.

We are shocked and saddened to hear the terrible news regarding the loss of Vincent Jackson. During his five seasons with our franchise, Vincent was a consummate professional, who took a great deal of pride in his performance on and off the football field. Vincent was a dedicated father, husband, businessman and philanthropist, who made a deep impact on our community through his unyielding advocacy for military families, supported by the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection for his accomplishments on the field, but his greatest achievements as a Buccaneer were the four consecutive nominations he earned as our Walter Payton Man of the Year. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Lindsey, and the entire Jackson family.

Jackson was 38 years old.