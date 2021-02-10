Bucs To Celebrate Super Bowl LV Win With Boat Parade Wednesday

NESN Logo Sign In

Get ready, Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers are getting ready to celebrate with the city.

The Bucs, as we’re sure you know by now, beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, 31-9, on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium. It also marked Tom Brady’s seventh championship.

And now we know how they’ll celebrate.

The Super Bowl champions will hold a socially distant boat parade Feb. 10 beginning at 1 p.m. ET. There will be “designated public viewing areas” where fans can watch the Bucs hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

You can find all the details here.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images