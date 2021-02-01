Bucs’ Tom Brady Praises Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Ahead Of Super Bowl LV

It’s going to be a battle of two MVP quarterbacks come Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in a game that will feature two of the NFL’s best signal-caller.

Brady, of course, will go for his seventh ring while Mahomes looks for his second in as many Super Bowl appearances.

The 43-year-old spoke to the media Monday, and offered some high praise of the 25-year-old Mahomes.

“He’s got the ability to focus when the moments are the biggest and to deliver for his team,” Brady told reporters. “That’s probably the mark of any great athlete in coming through in the clutch.”

Brady was the last quarterback to help lead his team to back-to-back Super Bowls while he was a member of the New England Patriots, and Mahomes looks to accomplish that feat Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

