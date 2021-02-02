Bucs’ Tom Brady Wishes He Possessed This Patrick Mahomes Skill

Super Bowl LV includes a matchup of elite quarterbacks, albeit with different skill sets.

Tom Brady, of course, is more of a conventional signal-caller, and his pocket awareness and movement rank among the best in NFL history. Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, has more of a “gunslinger” approach coupled with transcendent playmaking ability.

Given the differences in their repertoires, both quarterbacks likely wish they could add an attribute the other possesses in spades. For Brady, he’s awfully impressed with Mahomes’ ability to launch the ball downfield with total ease.

“Oh, there would be a lot of them. You kidding me?” Brady told NFL Network’s Kay Adams when asked which “power” he could steal from Mahomes. “I love how he drifts back in the pocket, takes it about 6 yards deep and then drops back to about probably like 15 yards, puts his right foot in the ground and then flicks that ball, you know, 60 yards down field on a dime to Tyreek (Hill) or something like that.”

For Mahomes, he views Brady as a model for dissecting defenses, as well as the aforementioned pocket movement.

Sunday night will mark the second playoff meeting between Brady and Mahomes. TB12 came out on top in the first head-to-head contest, and the Chiefs star surely will be eager to avenge the only loss of his NFL postseason career to date.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images