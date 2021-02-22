Cam Newton Lauds ‘Cool Dude’ Bill Belichick, ‘Ern Dog’ Ernie Adams

NESN Logo Sign In

Say what you will about Cam Newton (not you, high schooler), but he has been refreshingly transparent in his praising of Bill Belichick. And he clearly enjoyed (enjoys?) playing for the New England Patriots.

Newton has gushed about Belichick ever since he signed with the Patriots last offseason. And, despite his New England career potentially being over, Newton still is taking every opportunity he can get to talk about the NFL’s preeminent grump.

Newton recently joined Brandon Marshall and former Patriots Chad Johnson and Fred Taylor for an episode of the “I Am Athlete” podcast. At one point, Newton talked about Belichick and Patriots football research director Ernie Adams, a notoriously mysterious figure in Pats nation.

“I think Bill Belichick is the most misunderstood person in all of sports,” Newton said, with Taylor nodding in agreement. “He dope as (expletive). He is a cool dude. He understands the game, he’s like a historian of the game.”

Take a look at this excerpt: