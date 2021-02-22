Would Cam Newton Return To Patriots? QB Opens Up About Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton is open to the idea of running it back with the New England Patriots.

A potential second season in New England was one of many topics the 31-year-old quarterback discussed during a wide-ranging interview with the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast that was released Monday.

“You’re on a one-year deal,” co-host Fred Taylor, a former Patriots running back, asked Newton. “Would you go back?”

“Yes,” Newton replied. “Hell yes.”

Wide receiver Chad Johnson, another ex-Patriot, noted that Newton would have a full offseason to prepare if he re-signed with New England, rather than the abbreviated lead-up period he had before the 2020 campaign.

Newton officially signed a one-year contract with the Patriots in early July and is set to hit unrestricted free agency when the new league year opens March 17.

“I’m getting tired of changing, bro,” Newton said. “I’m at a point in my career (where) I know way more than I knew last year. Now, you give me what you just said –“

“It’s a different ballgame,” Johnson said.

“Not even that — a system with me,” Newton continued. “They know me. Doughboy (N’Keal Harry) knows me. Jakobi (Meyers) knows me. Bud (Damiere Byrd) knows me. The young tight ends (Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene) know me. The younger guys that are going to come in — ‘this is how Cam reacts.’

“We’re still trying to flush out the 20 years of how it used to be (in New England), and I’m going in and I’m saying, ‘Well, that’s not me.’ “

Asked point-blank by retired NFL wideout Brandon Marshall whether there is a chance he’d re-sign with the Patriots, Newton replied: “There’s always a chance for everything.”

Marshall then asked whether Newton and the Patriots have had any conversations.

“I can’t say that,” the QB replied.

Newton later added: “You’re asking me, ‘Would I go back?’ Yes, I would go back.”

It’s unclear how much interest New England would have in retaining the 2015 NFL MVP, though Bill Belichick and Co. reportedly have not ruled it out.

The Patriots went 7-9 and missed the playoffs in 2020, and Newton ranked near the bottom of the NFL in many passing categories, though he was a productive rusher with 592 yards and 12 touchdowns. He said on the podcast that being sidelined with COVID-19 in early October set him back in his effort to master New England’s notoriously complex offense.

Newton also was surrounded by a subpar group of pass-catchers, as the Patriots ranked last in the league in receptions by tight ends and lacked top-end talent at receiver.

Despite his struggles as a passer in his first Patriots campaign, Newton said he still firmly believes he’s one of the NFL’s 32 best quarterbacks and has no plans to retire.

Jarrett Stidham and Jake Dolegala are the only Patriots QBs currently under contract for the 2021 season.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images