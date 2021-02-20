Carson Wentz Bids Farewell To Fans, Eagles In Latest Instagram

NESN Logo Sign In

Carson Wentz has said goodbye to Philadelphia.

The Eagles reportedly traded the quarterback to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday. Wentz spent his first five NFL seasons with the team.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram on Friday night to bid farewell to the city he called home, its fans and the Eagles.

“What a journey,” he started the post.

“More than anything, I will miss my teammates. Thank you. I appreciate every one of you and will never forget the relationships and

memories made over the years. So many lifelong relationships have been formed in that locker room. Thank you for the fellowship, the camaraderie in the locker room, and the daily battles out on the practice field!

“… As one chapter closes, another one begins. And I’m excited to join the Indianapolis Colts and look forward to the work ahead! God’s plan!”

Read the whole caption below:

Wentz went 35-32-1 with 113 touchdowns in Philadelphia.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images