Carson Wentz Rumors: Eagles Continuing Trade Talks With This Team

Even if there hasn’t been a ton of progress made on the Carson Wentz front, it sounds as though things aren’t totally stagnant.

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly are intent on trading Wentz, who was their franchise quarterback before steeply regressing and getting replaced by Jalen Hurts.

Even though he comes with a massive contract, it seems there’s at least a little bit of interest around the NFL in Wentz, who some teams believe could be a reclamation project of sorts. After all, he’s not that far removed from being an MVP-caliber player.

While often linked to the Chicago Bears, Wentz also reportedly has drawn interest from the Indianapolis Colts. And on Wednesday, The Athletic’s Zak Keefer shared an update on the state of the Colts-Eagles chatter.

“While it’s been quiet, Eagles and Colts have continued trade talks for Carson Wentz,” Keefer tweeted. “One important aspect of this, I’m told, is Indy hasn’t significantly changed its offer from where it started more than a week ago. For the most part, Colts aren’t budging.”

This standoff isn’t entirely surprising. Philly is said to want a Matthew Stafford-type return for Wentz, which all but certainly isn’t happening. On the flip side, one would imagine the Colts are offering a package commensurate with the type of quarterback he has been lately.

Translation: Nothing is going to happen until one of these sides elects to move a bit closer to the middle ground.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images