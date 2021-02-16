Carson Wentz Rumors: This Team Is Frontrunner To Land Quarterback

NESN Logo Sign In

Feelings apparently are not mutual between Carson Wentz and his reported strongest suitor.

During an appearance Monday on FOX Sports 1’s “The Herd,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer identified the franchise most likely to acquire the veteran quarterback from the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I think Chicago is the frontrunner this morning, and I do know there’s a feeling inside that building from Ryan Pace, from the coaching staff, Matt Nagy, John DeFilippo (…) they believe, mechanically, they can fix him,” Breer said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Philadelphia.

So what’s the hold-up? Wentz seemingly has been available for trade for a few weeks now, and the Bears are in need of an upgrade under center.

Well, according to Breer, Wentz’s personal desires are serving as a hang-up in trade talks.

“I think the issue right now, Colin, is where Carson Wentz wants to go,” Breer said. “I think it’s become pretty clear he’d rather go to Indianapolis, and I think part of it now, for the Eagles, is, ‘Alright, if our best return now is Chicago over Indy, then we need to convince Carson Wentz, this is the only place you’re going, bud, and you need to buck up and accept this, and realize the Bears are going to give you a good chance.’

“I think it’s pretty clear at this point that the Bears have pushed harder than the Colts to get Carson Wentz. (…) I think the Bears would like to at least know that Carson Wentz is on board before pulling a trigger on a trade.”

Wentz reportedly preferring the Colts over the Bears isn’t at all surprising. Indy head coach Frank Reich was the Eagles offensive coordinator in 2017, Wentz’s best professional season to date. The Colts also boast a very stout defense and better offensive weapons than the Bears.

But as much as the Eagles might want to appease Wentz’s desires, it would be foolish of the franchise to execute a poor business move for a player who’s on his way out. So if Chicago proves to be the highest bidder, Wentz — who doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his contract — might have no other choice but to embrace Windy City.

