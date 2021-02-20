NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen weren’t named starters for the NBA All-Star Game, but that doesn’t mean they still can’t get voted in.

There’s seven spots open for reserve players. And even though Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens can’t vote for his own players, he still believes they deserve to be there.

“We’re certainly hopeful they both make it. I think they both certainly deserve it,” he told reporters prior to Boston’s game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. “I will look at it a little bit differently from my own perspective this year, just simply because each of these teams and all of the players around the East have all have had different challenges that their teams have dealt with.”

Stevens did note that he’s unsure just who he’ll vote for.

The NBA All-Star Game is slated to take place March 7.

