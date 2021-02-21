Did Brad Stevens Just Shut Down Any DeMarcus Cousins Hopes?

NESN Logo Sign In

DeMarcus Cousins may be nearing a release from the Houston Rockets, according to The Athletic, but don’t count on the Boston Celtics making much of a push to acquire the 30-year-old center.

At least that’s how Celtics head coach Brad Stevens made it sound when he met with reporters Sunday before Boston faced against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The reality is, as Stevens explained, the Celtics have three bigs they’re comfortable with in Daniel Theis, Tristan Thompson and Robert Williams.

“I’ve said this all year,” Stevens told reporters, “one of the challenges of our team is you get past our perimeter players and the next probably three best guys as far as production goes so far on our team are at first blush fives, right?

“So, Rob (Williams), (Daniel) Theis and Tristan (Thompson).”

And while Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge went on record recently talking about improving the team, and even noting how Boston, as currently constituted, is not championship-caliber, an aging Cousins doesn’t tip the balance of power much.

The four-time NBA All-Star is shooting just 37 percent from the field in 25 games this year while his athleticism has been impacted by numerous leg injuries. They have hindered his impact on the defensive end and mobility, as well.

So, essentially, it’s difficult to envision Cousins serving as an upgrade to Boston’s trio of big men.

Stevens expressed recently how he can see the double-big lineup of Theis-Thompson becoming more efficient as the two grow more familiar with each other. Thompson himself said he can see a “connection” building, too.

“Theis’ ability to stretch the floor, his ability to play in the seam, his ability to figure out ways to complement Tristan and Rob when he’s in there has given us a little bit more flexibility,” Stevens said Sunday. “That didn’t start out smoothly, as well-documented, but it’s gotten better as time has gone on.”

That, along with the fact the Celtics are in need of more depth on the wing, likely means Boston will be out on Cousins when he is eventually released/traded from Houston.

