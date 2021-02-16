NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum revealed Tuesday his breathing is “a little out of whack” since recovering from COVID-19.

The Boston Celtics forward also noted it’s gotten better since his return to the court, but the lingering effects still are there — something that looked obvious Sunday during Boston’s 104-91 loss to the lowly Washington Wizards.

“I thought he looked tired,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters Tuesday before Boston’s game against the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden. “He would never say that.”

Still, Stevens wants Tatum to be honest with him about how he’s feeling.

“Ever since he came back, we’ve tried to be on top of that and told him to be really honest about that,” Stevens said. “Specifically about moments of the game. Usually, you can see if guys are feeling the effects of fatigue.”

Tatum’s minutes were limited Sunday, but Stevens said that was due to the foul trouble the forward found himself in. Stevens expects a bounce-back performance Tuesday.

“You guys have seen him. That wasn’t him,” Stevens said. “I think he’ll be great (Tuesday). That’s the benefit of playing one 23-minute game in this stretch.”

Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images