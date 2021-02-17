Celtics Injuries: Kemba Walker, Daniel Theis Both Out Against Hawks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics again will be shorthanded when they take the TD Garden floor Wednesday night.

Boston will play against the Atlanta Hawks without center Daniel Theis, who continues to deal with a right index finger sprain. Kemba Walker also will miss the game in keeping with the Celtics’ plan of not using the star guard in both games of a back-to-back. The C’s are coming off a Tuesday night win over the Denver Nuggets.

Marcus Smart (calf) and Romeo Langford (wrist surgery rehab) also will be in street clothes Wednesday night. Smart has missed the last nine games while Langford has yet to suit up this season.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tonight vs Atlanta:



Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab) – OUT

Marcus Smart (left calf tear) – OUT

Daniel Theis (right index finger sprain) – OUT

Kemba Walker (left knee injury management) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 17, 2021

The Hawks have lost four games in a row and seven of eightoverall. Altanta currently ranks 11th in the Eastern Conference standings with an 11-16 record.