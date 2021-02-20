NESN Logo Sign In

It seems the Boston Celtics are moving in the right direction with injuries.

Marcus Smart (calf) and Romeo Langford (wrist) are the only two players who have been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Neither absence for the Celtics is surprising.

It means point guard Kemba Walker recovered well from a season-high 34 minutes (and season-high 28 points) against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

It also means rookie Aaron Nesmith is fine after exiting Friday’s game in the fourth quarter, and that Daniel Theis did not feel any lingering effects from a finger sprain.

Sunday’s game between the Celtics and Pelicans is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images