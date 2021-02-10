Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown Will Return From Absence Vs. Jazz

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics will have Jaylen Brown available for the final matchup of their five-game road trip.

The team announced Tuesday ahead of its game against the Utah Jazz that the wing’s status was upgraded from questionable to available.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs Utah:



Jaylen Brown – AVAILABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 10, 2021

Brown has missed the Celtics’ last two games — a win against the Los Angeles Clippers and a loss to the Phoenix Suns — due to soreness in his left knee.

Having Brown back amid a career start will be imperative if the Celtics want to head home on a high note. It will be just the fourth time all season that Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker all have been active for the Celtics.