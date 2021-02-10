Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown Will Return From Absence Vs. Jazz

The Boston Celtics will have Jaylen Brown available for the final matchup of their five-game road trip.
The team announced Tuesday ahead of its game against the Utah Jazz that the wing’s status was upgraded from questionable to available.
Brown has missed the Celtics’ last two games — a win against the Los Angeles Clippers and a loss to the Phoenix Suns — due to soreness in his left knee.
Having Brown back amid a career start will be imperative if the Celtics want to head home on a high note. It will be just the fourth time all season that Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker all have been active for the Celtics.
Marcus Smart and Romeo Langford remain out against Utah as they rehab from their own respective injuries.
The Celtics and Jazz get going at 10 p.m. ET.