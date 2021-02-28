NESN Logo Sign In

If the Boston Celtics want to keep their momentum headed in the right direction Sunday, they’ll have to do so without Jaylen Brown.

The All-Star guard has been downgraded to out for the Celtics’ game against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. He was listed as questionable Saturday.

It’s due to what the team announced is “left knee soreness.”

Brown missed two games earlier this month with the same issue.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens explained that Brown, in addition to being out Sunday, “is very much day to day.” The Celtics, who earned a win over the Pacers on Friday, have three games (including Sunday) before the NBA All-Star break.

The fifth-year pro has been named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career, though, so there’s no telling whether he actually will take the full week off.

Thumbnail photo via Russell Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images