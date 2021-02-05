Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard Questionable Vs. Clippers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics may be a bit shorthanded for their Friday game against the Los Angeles Clippers. But there is some good news.

Payton Pritchard, who suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain Jan. 22 against the Philadelphia 76ers, is listed as questionable. The rookie sensation has been rehabbing nicely, and certainly will provide a boost to the C’s lineup.

The bad news, though, is that Jaylen Brown also is questionable with left knee soreness.

Marcus Smart (calf strain) and Romeo Langford (offseason wrist surgery) remain out.

Kemba Walker will return to the lineup after missing Wednesday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Tip-off from Staples Center is set for 10 p.m. ET.

