Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Had Humorous Reaction To Dunk On Robin Lopez

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum told reporters before the Boston Celtics took the floor against the Washington Wizards on Sunday that he was deciding between what NBA All-Star Weekend event he would take part in.

Tatum explained the options, in addition to the All-Star Game of course, included the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Shootout.

But could Tatum’s thunderous dunk on the head of Washington 7-footer Robin Lopez have the two-time All-Star considering the Slam Dunk Contest?

Go up and throw it down, JT! 😱@celtics on NBA LP pic.twitter.com/3Vvwsjd2Bg — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2021

The fourth year pro was asked just that after the Celtics’ 111-110 victory over the Wizards, and it was met with a pretty comical response.

“I mean, if you watched last game when I got stuffed by the rim, I had to make up for that,” Tatum told NBC Sports Boston after his 31-point performance.

Tatum’s dunk on Lopez was far from his only highlight in the contest, too. The Celtics wing scored the team’s final eight points of the game, six of which came in the final 43 seconds, before his game-winning lay up.

Yeah, he certainly looked deserving of the NBA All-Star recognition.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images