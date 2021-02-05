Celtics’ Kemba Walker Agrees With LeBron James On NBA All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears the NBA All-Star Game isn’t a big hit this year.

Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox called the idea “stupid,” while LeBron James said he had “zero excitement” about the March event.

The All-Star Game originally was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but talks resumed in January and now State Farm Arena reportedly will be the new host.

But if you ask Kemba Walker, he too wants no part of it.

“I’m probably not going to be selected so I could care less,” the Celtics guard told reporters Friday prior to Boston’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, via NBC Sports Boston. “We all saw what ‘Bron said. I agree. He’s a smart man. He’s been around. He’s a leader. A lot of things he says are correct. I’m probably going to be on vacation.”

A vacation sounds like a good way to spend the All-Star break, anyway.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images