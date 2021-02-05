Celtics’ Kemba Walker Has Strong Feelings About Being Quarantined In L.A.

NESN Logo Sign In

Yes, many NBA players make an unfathomable amount of money.

But being quarantined for the entirety of a five-game road trip aside from the times when you’re traveling with the team or physically playing in a game? Also pretty unimaginable.

That’s been the case for the Boston Celtics, who since Wednesday have been on the move through San Antonio, Los Angeles, Sacramento and then back to L.A. to play the Clippers. After Friday night’s game, they’ll hit Phoenix and Utah before finally heading home.

And while trips to play L.A. normally are a highlight for many players, that’s not the case this year when you have to quarantine under the NBA’s strict health and safety protocols.

“It sucks, bro. It sucks. Everything sucks at this point,” Celtics point guard Kemba Walker said in his pregame media availability before facing the Clippers on Friday.

“It is hard. You can’t leave the hotel, can’t do anything, it’s not much fun at this point. Like you said, especially coming to L.A., one of my best friends lives out here in L.A. and I can’t see him or interact with him. It’s tough, but we’ve got a job to do. I’m blessed, we’re all blessed to be able to play a game that we love so you know, I got to make a sacrifice.”

You’ve got to respect that.

