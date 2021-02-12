NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics look to make it two straight wins Friday night, but will be shorthanded.

Boston welcomes the Detroit Pistons to TD Garden fresh off a dominant 120-106 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. When the C’s take the court, though, they’ll be without Kemba Walker and Robert Williams.

Walker won’t play on the second night of a back-to-back due to his knee, while Williams deals with left hip soreness. Marcus Smart (calf) and Romeo Langford (offseason wrist surgery) remain out.

Williams missed Thursday’s game, forcing head coach Brad Stevens to split time between Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson at the center position in order to always have one big man available at all times during the game.

Walker has struggled a bit this season, but was coming off a 21-point performance Thursday. He has not played in back-to-back games since returning.