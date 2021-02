NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Russell can add another milestone to his résumé.

The Boston Celtics legend received the COVID-19 vaccine in a video he released Thursday.

“I just arrived to get my COVID shot, and this is one shot I won’t block,” Russell said. “No Celtics were harmed during my shot. Let’s do this together. To learn more about vaccines, visit CDC.gov.”

Check out the full video below:

Russell, an 11-time NBA champion 12-time All Star and five-time MVP, turns 87 on Feb. 12.