Celtics Notes: Tristan Thompson Continues To Step Up On Offense

“Yeah he looked great tonight. T. Thomp kept us in the game and was great in spots,” Jaylen Brown said of his teammate in his postgame interviews. “We need him to do that, he was fantastic tonight. I’m proud of the way he played today.”

Still, Thompson came out of the game down the stretch as Brad Stevens saw some things matchup-wise with how the Kings were playing them.

And of course, Stevens seems to still be feeling things out when it comes to how to manage those center minutes between Thompson, Daniel Theis and Robert Williams.

“They were small most of that time, I thought Rob was playing well in that stint, he was giving us a lot at the rim and they were spreading us out more,” Stevens said of the decision to keep Thompson sidelined after the game. “It was just a decision to go back with Theis at the end of the game who made some good plays at the end of the game but we have three very solid good players at that spot so there’s going to be decisions to make each time. But I thought the double big lineup, when they were double big, was pretty effective tonight.”

Hopefully this trend continues throughout the rest of the road trip and season.

Because the Celtics will take any extra offense they can get right now.

Here are some other notes and takeaways from the Celtics loss to the Kings:

— Jayson Tatum was just one board shy of his first career triple-double.

The star 22-year-old led Boston in the loss with 27 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and two steals.

Though he may not have reached the milestone on Wednesday, don’t rule out seeing it happen sometime over this stretch while the Celtics are without key ballhandlers like Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard. Especially if Kemba Walker is out, like he was on the second night of the Celtics back-to-back.

Stevens is looking to Tatum to play a little point guard when the team needs to play a little bigger on a matchup-by-matchup basis, which can only help him expedite his growth as a great passer.

It’s just another one of the roles that he and Jaylen Brown have been asked to step into as Boston has tried to navigate all of the schedule shorthanded thus far.

“Just come out and play basketball and try to do the best that we can to matchup with the scouting report and do whatever it is we need to do. That’s the league, guys go down, got to step up. That’s it.”

— The officials missed a goaltending call in the game when Jaylen Brown made a move in the paint and his attempt was swatted away by Richaun Holmes.

And what would have been a three-point play became worth just one point after Brown missed a free throw, adding fuel to the fire.

“They said they missed it, but I don’t know it’s over with now I have no comment,” Brown said after the game. “I think they know they missed it.”

— Two games down, three more to go on this West Coast road trip.

Next up, the Celtics have a day off before returning to action on Friday with a tough test against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET. From there, Boston heads to Phoenix to face the Sun in a 2 p.m. ET matinee on Super Bowl Sunday and closes out the road trip against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images