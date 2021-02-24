Celtics Officially Release Schedule For Second Half Of Season

Boston Celtics fans are well-aware the second half of the season can’t get here soon enough.
Marcus Smart hopefully will have returned from an extended absence by then, Kemba Walker will be coming off a week of rest and NBA All-Stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum (hopefully) will be able to lead the Celtics in the right direction.
Well, we got another step closer to that Wednesday as the NBA, and the Celtics, released their schedules for the second half of the season.
Here’s how it looks:
March 11 at Brooklyn Nets
March 14 at Houston Rockets
March 16 vs. Utah Jazz
March 17 at Cleveland Cavaliers
March 19 vs. Sacramento Kings
March 21 vs. Orlando Magic
March 22 at Memphis Grizzlies
March 24 at Milwaukee Bucks
March 26 at Milwaukee Bucks
March 27 at Oklahoma City Thunder
March 29 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
March 31 vs. Dallas Mavericks
April 2 vs. Houston Rockets
April 4 vs. Charlotte Hornets
April 6 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 7 vs. New York Knicks
April 9 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
April 11 at Denver Nuggets
April 13 at Portland Trailblazers
April 15 at Los Angeles Lakers
April 17 vs. Golden State Warriors
April 19 vs. Chicago Bulls
April 22 vs. Phoenix Suns
April 23 at Brooklyn Nets
April 25 at Charlotte Hornets
April 27 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
April 28 vs. Charlotte Hornets
April 30 vs. San Antonio Spurs
May 2 vs. Portland Trail Blazers
May 5 at Orlando Magic
May 7 at Chicago Bulls
May 9 vs. Miami Heat
May 11 vs. Miami Heat
May 12 at Cleveland Cavaliers
May 15 at Minnesota Timberwolves
May 16 at New York Knicks
A seven-game home stand starting March 29 against the Pelicans certainly could be an interesting stretch, especially with the Sixers there in the mix.
The NBA decided to release each team’s schedule in two parts this season in case any COVID-19 issues came to light during the first half.