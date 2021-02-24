Celtics Officially Release Schedule For Second Half Of Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics fans are well-aware the second half of the season can’t get here soon enough.

Marcus Smart hopefully will have returned from an extended absence by then, Kemba Walker will be coming off a week of rest and NBA All-Stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum (hopefully) will be able to lead the Celtics in the right direction.

Well, we got another step closer to that Wednesday as the NBA, and the Celtics, released their schedules for the second half of the season.

Here’s how it looks:

March 11 at Brooklyn Nets

March 14 at Houston Rockets

March 16 vs. Utah Jazz

March 17 at Cleveland Cavaliers

March 19 vs. Sacramento Kings

March 21 vs. Orlando Magic

March 22 at Memphis Grizzlies

March 24 at Milwaukee Bucks

March 26 at Milwaukee Bucks

March 27 at Oklahoma City Thunder

March 29 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

March 31 vs. Dallas Mavericks

April 2 vs. Houston Rockets

April 4 vs. Charlotte Hornets

April 6 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

April 7 vs. New York Knicks

April 9 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

April 11 at Denver Nuggets

April 13 at Portland Trailblazers

April 15 at Los Angeles Lakers

April 17 vs. Golden State Warriors

April 19 vs. Chicago Bulls

April 22 vs. Phoenix Suns

April 23 at Brooklyn Nets

April 25 at Charlotte Hornets

April 27 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

April 28 vs. Charlotte Hornets

April 30 vs. San Antonio Spurs

May 2 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

May 5 at Orlando Magic

May 7 at Chicago Bulls

May 9 vs. Miami Heat

May 11 vs. Miami Heat

May 12 at Cleveland Cavaliers

May 15 at Minnesota Timberwolves

May 16 at New York Knicks

A seven-game home stand starting March 29 against the Pelicans certainly could be an interesting stretch, especially with the Sixers there in the mix.

The NBA decided to release each team’s schedule in two parts this season in case any COVID-19 issues came to light during the first half.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images