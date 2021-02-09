Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Having ‘Mental Hesitations’ Since Injury

In his first game back from an MCL sprain, Payton Pritchard looked a little hesitant in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
That wasn’t the case Sunday in a loss to the Phoenix Suns, though, as the Boston Celtics rookie made some big plays and led the team in a third quarter run that kept them in the game.
Coach Brad Stevens commented on Pritchard’s tentativeness after Friday night, but added that the 22-year-old is a good listener. The guard certainly was listening loud and clear entering the game against Phoenix.
“I just think it tells me, when I step on the court, I have to be in attack mode,” Pritchard said Tuesday after shootaround in his media availability. “That doesn’t mean shoot it every time, but being aggressive on the floor. So, getting into people on defense and when my shot is there, take them and also maybe driving, getting my teammates open.”
Pritchard had 12 points, five rebounds and an assist on a performance where he shot 4-for-9 from deep. One of those triples happened to be a 30-footer that made it a one possession game late against the Suns.
He certainly looked like he was completely healthy, even if he says he isn’t entirely.
“Definitely some mental hesitations. It’s still getting there,” Pritchard said of his return thus far. “I wouldn’t say I’m 100 percent just yet but obviously coming from an injury you’re kind of hesitant to do certain moves or shoot it at the rim like that. But I think each day I’ve gotten better and better. I’m close to almost being 100 percent.”
Even with the time missed, Pritchard has been one of the NBA’s most effective and impactful rookies so far this season. Despite the learning curve, his skillset has translated thus far. Now he says he just needs to keep his energy up.
“Just going forward I need to come in with a fire and be willing to go make plays, and it’s okay to make mistakes and just play the game with an aggression,” Pritchard said. “The biggest thing I’ve learned is when you step on the court in and NBA game, you got to be ready on both ends of the floor at all times because everybody is a threat.”
We’ll see how ready he is Tuesday night, as Boston finishes off its five-game road trip with a 10 p.m. ET tip-off with the Utah Jazz.