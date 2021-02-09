Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Having ‘Mental Hesitations’ Since Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

In his first game back from an MCL sprain, Payton Pritchard looked a little hesitant in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

That wasn’t the case Sunday in a loss to the Phoenix Suns, though, as the Boston Celtics rookie made some big plays and led the team in a third quarter run that kept them in the game.

Coach Brad Stevens commented on Pritchard’s tentativeness after Friday night, but added that the 22-year-old is a good listener. The guard certainly was listening loud and clear entering the game against Phoenix.

“I just think it tells me, when I step on the court, I have to be in attack mode,” Pritchard said Tuesday after shootaround in his media availability. “That doesn’t mean shoot it every time, but being aggressive on the floor. So, getting into people on defense and when my shot is there, take them and also maybe driving, getting my teammates open.”

Pritchard had 12 points, five rebounds and an assist on a performance where he shot 4-for-9 from deep. One of those triples happened to be a 30-footer that made it a one possession game late against the Suns.